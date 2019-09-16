17-year-old on bicycle injured after being struck by Miami officer

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A 17-year-old Jackson Senior High School student was hurt Monday after being struck by a Miami police officer as he rode his bicycle in Allapattah.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

The bicyclist was in stable condition, according to a police spokesman. A source with knowledge of the accident said the teen suffered broken facial bones and fractures throughout his body.

The officer is stationed at the department’s North District on 62nd Street. It was not immediately clear why he was in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.