Herald’s ‘Since Parkland’ project wins first place prize at Online Journalism Awards

Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 during an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS) TNS

The Miami Herald captured a first-place honor in this year’s Online Journalism Awards on Saturday night.

The Herald and The Trace’s project, Since Parkland, received first-place honors for the Pro-Am Student Award at OJA. It was also a finalist in Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships award category but did not win.

Since Parkland is the work of more than 200 teen reporters from across the country who worked together to document the children, ages zero to 18, killed in shootings during one year in America. The stories they collected go back to Feb. 14, 2018, the day of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 17 students and faculty were killed.

The newspaper was also nominated as a finalist in Explanatory Reporting, Medium Newsroom, for “Perversion of Justice” but did not win.

Perversion of Justice was a three-part investigative series that uncovered the story of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who created a sex trafficking network involving underage girls.

In 2005, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies arrested Epstein after a parent complained that he had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of soliciting a prostitute and of procuring an underage girl for prostitution in 2008.

Epstein was arrested again on July 6, on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died in his jail cell on August 10; the medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.