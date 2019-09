MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A shooting in Opa-locka Friday morning left one man dead, and the shooter on the run, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at 13004 Alexandria Dr.

The man, who police did not identify, was found near or in a car, officers said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).