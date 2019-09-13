Get a behind-the-scenes view of zebra getting a hoof treatment. Like a mani-pedi

Grevy’s Zebra Hoof Treatment An endangered Grevy’s zebra was given a treatment Thursday after Zoo Miami staff noticed his hoof wasn’t growing properly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An endangered Grevy’s zebra was given a treatment Thursday after Zoo Miami staff noticed his hoof wasn’t growing properly.

Andy’s right front hoof wasn’t growing right.

Staff at Zoo Miami became concerned that the deviation could cause a “domino effect” of ailments for the 21-year-old endangered Grevy’s zebra including making him more susceptible to “white line disease,” a fungal infection.

So how do you fix the problem?

A manicure and pedicure of sorts, said Ron Magill, the spokesman for Zoo Miami.

On Thursday, the zebra was immobilized and received “special hoof care and a follow-up exam for a previous treatment.”

“Just as with domestic horses, zebras can suffer from a variety of hoof ailments and diseases that can be minimized or avoided through a carefully planned preventative medicine program,” Magill said in a news release.

Steve Foxworth and Matt Lamoroaux, specialists in equine hoof care from the Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program (ZHTP), had previously opened up Andy’s hoof to help it heal properly. The results of Thursday’s exams were positive, Magill said.

“Today’s exam and treatment confirmed that the foot is indeed healing well and hopefully will continue to do so,” he said.

Andy was sedated for the procedure, Magill said.

“The entire procedure was done in less than 30 minutes and Andy has since fully recovered and is resting comfortably in his holding area,” Magill said.