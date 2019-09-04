Miami-Dade County
Police place South Dade schools on lockdown after report of gun
Miami-Dade County police officers searched two southwest Dade schools Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call that someone in the area had a gun.
Police received the brief cell phone call at 2:22 p.m. from a person who sounded like a juvenile. The person said he or she was inside Somerset Academy Silver Palms High School on Southwest 248th Street and someone else had a gun, Detective Chris Thomas, Miami-Dade police spokesman, said.
Thomas said police also searched Coconut Palm K-8 Academy at 24400 SW 124th Ave. which is about a half mile away from Somerset.
Police did not find anyone with a weapon and were not able to conclude the call came from inside Somerset, but they had to check the schools and the area as a precaution in case the threat turned out to be real, Thomas said.
A student walking home from the school about 3:30 p.m. said he and other students were ordered to go to the cafeteria, where police searched their backpacks. He said the process took around an hour.
