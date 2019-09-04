Miami-Dade County

Police place South Dade schools on lockdown after report of gun

An unmarked police car is parked in front of Somerset Academy Silver Palms High School at SW 248th Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
An unmarked police car is parked in front of Somerset Academy Silver Palms High School at SW 248th Street Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

Miami-Dade County police officers searched two southwest Dade schools Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call that someone in the area had a gun.

Police received the brief cell phone call at 2:22 p.m. from a person who sounded like a juvenile. The person said he or she was inside Somerset Academy Silver Palms High School on Southwest 248th Street and someone else had a gun, Detective Chris Thomas, Miami-Dade police spokesman, said.

Thomas said police also searched Coconut Palm K-8 Academy at 24400 SW 124th Ave. which is about a half mile away from Somerset.

Police did not find anyone with a weapon and were not able to conclude the call came from inside Somerset, but they had to check the schools and the area as a precaution in case the threat turned out to be real, Thomas said.

A student walking home from the school about 3:30 p.m. said he and other students were ordered to go to the cafeteria, where police searched their backpacks. He said the process took around an hour.

