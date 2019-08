Miami Police Department

Miami police are looking for a 12-year-old who went missing Saturday.

Nalia Roman was last seen near the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, according to Miami police.

She may be wearing a colorful backpack with lights and is 5’4” with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information about her disappearance call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW