Miami’s working-class Allapattah will get developer Jorge Pérez’s new art space.

Developer and art patron Jorge Pérez poses at one of his newest Miami projects, the SLS Lux Brickell. Bryan Cereijo

Billionaire developer and art collector Jorge Pérez said he will inaugurate a new art center at a remodeled warehouse in the working-class Allapattah neighborhood later this year.

El Espacio 23 will house a residency program for artists and curators, as well as studio, art storage and exhibition space. The 28,000-square-foot space will open in time for Miami Art Week, which takes place in early December.

The center, which takes its name after the street it’s on, will also be home to the Jorge M. Pérez Collection of contemporary and Latin American art until its promised donation to the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The museum is named after the collector.

El Espacio 23’s inaugural exhibit, including works by Doris Salcedo and William Kentridge, will be drawn from the Pérez collection and focus on art and social unrest.

With the announcement, Pérez joins a short list of Miami collectors who run private museums that are open to the public to showcase their art holdings. They include developer Martin Margulies, collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz and Don and Mera Rubell.

The Rubells will also inaugurate a new home for their collection in a converted Allapattah warehouse complex on Dec. 4 during Art Week, which centers around the annual Art Basel Miami Beach fair. The Rubells formerly housed their collection in Wynwood.

Allapattah’s extensive warehouse districts, which sit on the other side of Interstate 95 from rapidly redeveloping Wynwood, are drawing major new developments, including a massive mixed-use project designed by Danish superstar architect Bjarke Ingels.

Pérez, who has been stepping back from day-to-day management of his Related Group, has recently announced a series of art initiatives, including creation of an annual $1 million grants program and a pair of annual art prizes.