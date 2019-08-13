As sewage spill gurgles near Biscayne Bay, beach tests bring some good news on spread

Video shows sewage leaking into Oleta River A sewer pipe that carries 10 million gallons of sewage every day ruptured in Northeast Dade on Sunday is leaking human waste into the Oleta River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sewer pipe that carries 10 million gallons of sewage every day ruptured in Northeast Dade on Sunday is leaking human waste into the Oleta River.

The sewer pipe in Northeast Dade that ruptured at some point before Sunday afternoon carries 10 million gallons of raw sewage every day, and county administrators say they don’t know how much of that human waste is leaking into the Oleta River and beyond.

On Tuesday, the head of Miami-Dade’s Water and Sewer Department said early water-sample tests from state inspectors suggest the leak may not be massive. Director Kevin Lynskey said the waterfront of the nearby Oleta River State Park is still testing in the “safe” range, a hint that the underwater sewer spill hasn’t been large enough to foul those waters.

The spill “may be less significant than we think,” Lynskey said. He said he’s still waiting for county reports to come back from Maule Lake, a body of water just north of the spill site.

Results from Florida’s Health Department show the Oleta beach close to an unsafe level of fecal material. The state considers a score of 70 in the sampling to be unsafe, and Oleta Beach scored 68 on Monday, the Health Department said.

While even the borderline result was considered good news given fears of a massive sewage spill nearby, it was the more distant scores that suggested the rupture may not be as bad it could have been. Beaches south of Haulover Inlet, the closest outlet to the Atlantic Ocean from the spill, measured just a 6 and the Bal Harbour beaches to the north measured 8. The scores represent particles of digestive bacteria within 100 milliliters of seawater.

County authorities issued no-swim advisories for a 40-block area around the spill, including for beaches around the Haulover Inlet. Those advisories remain in place, and Lynskey said they won’t be lifted until two days after the county can stop the ongoing sewage leak.

Miami-Dade hasn’t been able to say much about the underwater spill off 2500 NE 163rd St.. The spill is being allowed to continue because shutting off the sewage would mean ending water service for thousands of people in nearby cities and neighborhoods.

While the 48-inch pipe handles million of gallons of human waste making its way to a treatment plant about a third of a mile away in North Miami Beach, county administrators say they can’t estimate the size of the leak without seeing it. The rupture is estimated to be roughly 12 feet down, buried both underground and underwater as it crosses the Oleta under a bridge on 163rd, which connects the mainland with Sunny Isles Beach.

“The first priority is getting the bypass line installed and the flow contained and rerouted. We will not be able to have staff excavate the broken segment until it is isolated and no flow is going through it,” said Jennifer Messemer-Skold, spokeswoman for Water and Sewer. “Until that happens, we will not be able to compute a volume for the spill.”

A construction crew was out on the bridge Tuesday afternoon, beginning work on the temporary, above-ground bypass pipe for a sewage pipe first installed in the 1960s and partially repaired and replaced in 1996 during a rupture in the same area.

Miami-Dade planned to replace the entire pipe by 2021 as part of an ongoing upgrade for a sewer system that is under a court-ordered modernization process. While some sewer pipes are covered by the 2013 settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency, Lynskey said the damaged pipe is not part of that $1.8 billion effort.

Miami-Dade learned about the leak Sunday afternoon when a kayaker paddled past the bridge and noticed gurgling water. Patrick Brett, administrator of North Miami Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency, was with his two children around 2 p.m. when he spotted the disturbed water. He didn’t know what it was, and there were obvious signs of a sewer spill. “I did not detect any odor,” Brett said during a telephone interview. “I didn’t notice any debris.”

Brett, a former Navy machinist, said he realized the active column of disturbed water was probably a bad development. “The gurgling didn’t subside,” Brett said. “To me, it was a warning sign.”

Brett emailed North Miami Beach officials, who then contacted Miami-Dade. Brett’s chance encounter with the gurgling water under a bridge raises the question of how long the spill had been under way before it was discovered.

A pollution report filed by Miami-Dade had the spill observed at 5 p.m. Sunday, shortly after Brett sent his email at 3:16 p.m.

Florida last tested Oleta waters on Monday, Aug. 5, according to Health Department online records. The score was much lower than Tuesday’s results, measuring 35. In fact, the Oleta beaches had their worst score in months on June 18, when measurements of fecal material were measured at 71 particles per 100 milliliters of seawater.