Judge breathes new life into MDX in toll board dispute

Florida legislators violated the state Constitution when they dissolved the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and replaced it with another toll road governing board that a faction of Republican lawmakers could have more influence over, a Leon County judge concluded in a preliminary ruling Friday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind the intent was to abolish MDX and replace it with something else,’’ said Judge John C. Cooper at a hearing to challenge the new law. “What you do after that is not really relevant. This is an unconstitutional special law.”

The judge’s ruling came an hour into the preceding and is expected to be followed later Friday with a formal order. The Florida House of Representatives, which pushed the law on behalf of a faction of Miami-Dade County lawmakers unhappy with MDX, is expected to appeal the decision.

The ruling gives a temporary reprieve to MDX, which operates five of Miami-Dade’s busiest toll roads, including the Dolphin Expressway and the Don Shula, and leaves the replacement, the Greater Miami Expressway Agency in limbo.

MDX collects about $250 million annually in tolls and, in recent years, toll increases and other decisions have rankled lawmakers, making the board a target for Miami-Dade Republicans in the Legislature.

The power struggle came to a head this year as House Speaker José Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, and former Miami legislator and now Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez rose to power. The law not only bars county Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who chairs the MDX board, and other MDX board members from taking seats with the GMX, it also gives the state’s Legislative Budget Commission approval power over borrowing decisions by the toll agency.

The measure also aims to reduce revenues at the road agency by forcing a financial analysis and requires the new GMX to pursue a new rebate program for local toll payers and ultimately reduce tolls.

The MDX board, headed by Gimenez, sued. It argued that the law violates the state’s “home rule” provision, which prevents the Legislature from passing a law intended to specifically control government decisions that relate only to Miami-Dade County.

“These are meddling in the local affairs of Dade County,’’ said Gene Stearns, lawyer for MDX.

He noted that Florida voters amended the Constitution in 1956 to give Miami-Dade super-charged home rule powers that make it illegal for the Legislature to pass a bill that has the power to affect only Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county.

Cooper agreed.

“Home Rule as it applies to Miami-Dade County is unique,’’ he said. “It’s special. It’s different. I recognize all that but it’s in the Constitution.”

Dan Nordby, attorney for the Florida Department of Transportation, defended the law saying that the new authority granted to GMX could apply to other counties because the new expressway authority could create other toll roads that stretch into other parts of the state.

But Oren Rosenthal, attorney for Miami-Dade County, forcefully disagreed.

“It’s not a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It’s a wolf in wolf’s clothing,” he told the judge, adding that the law has no authority over anyone else.

“This case was directed at Miami-Dade County, directed only to Miami-Dade County…This case is unconstitutional,’’ he said.

Gimenez, who attended the hearing, said voters understood the need for home rule in 1958 because “government closest to the people governs the best.”

He said that if the appeals courts uphold the law, it will mean that any county voter who wants to discuss a budget issue related to the new toll board, “they’ll have to purchase a ticket more expensive than flying to Paris to come to Tallahassee.”

In a May 8 report, Fitch, a Wall Street credit agency, warned that if tolls are reduced as expected under the new law, it could increase the cost of bonds and potentially scuttle a plan to complete a 13-mile extension of SR 836 into West Kendall.

Nordby accused the plaintiffs of “trying to rile up some of the rating agencies.”

Cooper said that dispute “is interesting to me but not relevant.”

Miami Herald reporter Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at meklas@miamiherald.com and @MaryEllenKlas