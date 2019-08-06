Celebrated Uruguayan orchestra members visit Youth Symphony campers

Sixteen-year-old Joyce O’Conner, right, and Jonathan Aina, 10, left, learn from two percussion specialists from the National Youth Orchestra of Uruguay. Facundo Tourinomonte, left, and Federico Gonzalez, right, were part of the group’s recent visit to the South Florida Youth Symphony Summer Music Academy.

Listening to music can help heal us. Sharing musical talent can help unite us.

In July, the young musicians with the National Youth Orchestra of Uruguay, known as SODRE, visited campers at the 22nd annual South Florida Youth Symphony Summer Music Academy.

Everyone got more out of the experience than they had dreamed.

“All you had to do was look at the expressions on the faces of our young musicians to see what a wonderful experience it was for them,” said Rick Zogaib, associate conductor of the South Florida Youth Symphony.

“Being able to learn from these outstanding musicians — and then hear them, and then perform with them, in concert — was a once-in-a-lifetime experience they’ll never forget.”

SODRE is one of the top youth music organizations in the world. The group is known internationally and is the recipient of the Golden Citizen National Award, issued by the Latin American Center for Development.

In 2015, the musicians of SODRE played with Georgetown University’s Chapel Choir and Chamber Singers for Pope Francis’ U.S. visit with President Obama and Members of Congress.

It was a special treat for the summer music academy campers, from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, to work with the world-renowned musicians. Camp is held at Miami Dade College North Campus. The campers, most of whom are just starting their music education, also experienced a SODRE concert.

And at the end of their unique day, the campers joined SODRE to perform three pieces.

“It was amazing,” said Ryan Felix, 8, a third-grader at Miami Union Academy who has been playing the violin only for a few weeks. “They kept showing me cool stuff I never knew.”

The visit by SODRE was part of what the leaders of South Florida Youth Symphony hope will be a cultural exchange program. The Gold-Medal winning SFYS is expected to visit Uruguay early in 2020.

SODRE’s visit to the summer music academy was the final stop on a tour that included four days in Cuba, and a concert at Miami’s Olympia Theater.

Under the direction of Maestro Ariel Britos, the Uruguayans, ages 17-24, arrived at the summer camp and immediately created groups to work with beginning young musicians, as well as the more experienced ones.

“Thank you very much for receiving us,” said SODRE Director Claudia Rieiro. “It was a very nice experience for our members.”

To learn more about the South Florida Youth Symphony, visit www.SFYS.net. The group holds concerts for the public throughout the year.

Auditions for the new school year will be Aug. 18 and 25. Classes run only on Sundays, starting Sept. 8 through late May 2020. Call 305-238-2729 or 305-962-2079 for audition registration.

Beginners need only register, not audition. There is a $75 registration deposit. Instruments can be made available, and there are scholarships based on need.

DRIVE LAPS TO GIVE BACK

One of the most thrilling ways to help others in Miami is to sign up to drive your street-legal vehicle at Homestead-Miami Speedway. For a $25 donation you can feel like a champion racecar driver, and help local youth, through “Driving for a Cause.”

And believe me, it is exciting. I grew up loving and driving sports cars, and I’ve done this fundraising experience. It’s definitely the chance to live the dream a little bit.

On two Saturdays — Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway will host “Give Back at the Track.” The event allows guests the rare opportunity to drive around the 1.5-mile championship oval following the official Homestead-Miami Speedway pace car.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days, drivers can experience the picturesque setting of the track and its unique progressive banking. After the first three laps for $25, additional laps are $10 each.

Proceeds benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, which helps several community youth and education organizations.

Local car clubs are invited to attend for a group rate. Car clubs receive a set amount of laps on the track. For more on entering a car club, contact Clayton Juel at 305-230-5209 or cjuel@homesteadmiamispeedway.com.

Last year’s Ford EcoBoost 400 was one of the most exciting championship races in Homestead-Miami Speedway history as Joey Logano took the lead with 12 laps to go en route to the first championship of his career.

Now you can drive it, too, and “Give Back at the Track.” Visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or call 305-230-RACE.

BAZAAR UNDER THE PALMS

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, guests can stroll through CityPlace Doral to shop local vendors who make homemade crafts for adults and kids. Visitors can also enjoy live music and delectable bites.

The new monthly event is called Bazaar Under The Palms, and Flamingo Flea curates it. This is a great way to discover interesting craftspeople and their work and be a part of the community. The event is planned to return the second Sunday of each month.

Other events at CityPlace Doral include #WorkoutWednesday every week in August at 6:30 p.m. The popular fitness series features a rotating mix of workouts, from High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to dance-centric Zumba classes.

Also, there’s Doral Art & Sip from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 22. This event on the plaza combines music, culture, art and cocktails. Live painting and an art showcase are featured. CityPlace Doral is at 8300 NW 36th St.

