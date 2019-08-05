A 16-year-old was found shot to death in a car outside a Miami-Dade park, cops say.

Roberto Morga Jr. Miami-Dade police

Officers on routine patrol spotted a car outside the closed gates of a south Miami-Dade park late Friday night.

When they went to investigate they found a young man dead in the driver’s seat from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

Now, police are asking for the community’s help in finding out who killed the teen, identified as 16-year-old Roberto Morga, Jr.

“It’s particularly saddening because this was a 16-year-old kid,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Roberto was found in a black 2015 Nissan Sentra just before midnight Friday in the roadway outside Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200th St. in Cutler Bay.

Police say the park, which has a pool, pavilions and open space, was closed at the time the car was discovered.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/2/19, Roberto Javier Morga, Jr. was killed in the area of 10100 SW 200 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/nEJYTwcIkq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 5, 2019

While police have released few details, Cowart said Roberto’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

“We strongly suggest anyone with any information at all to call us,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).