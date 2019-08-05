Miami-Dade County

Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in field near Miami Executive Airport

A small plane has crashed near Miami Executive Airport Monday morning.

The Piper PA-28 crashed after departing from Miami Executive Airport by 14150 SW 127th Street early at 9:40 a.m., according to Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane landed on a grassy field owned by the airport, she said.

Photo Aug 05, 11 09 57 AM.jpg
A small plane has crashed after departing from Miami Executive Airport Monday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Two people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. A third passenger was treated on scene and later released.

The passengers identities have not been released yet.

The call came in as “plane down.”

The FAA and the National Transporation Safety Board are investigating.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

