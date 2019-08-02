Miami-Dade County
Man is shot in the head in Northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miami-Dade police are looking into a man who was shot in the head outside a home Friday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers went to a home on Northwest 24th Avenue and found a man in his 40s or 50s shot in the head outside, Miami-Dade police said.
Two people were detained because they were running when Police arrived. Investigators are figuring out if they were involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
