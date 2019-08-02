Where is this missing autistic Miami man who has epilepsy? Miami police need your help

Lauren Smith has been missing from Northwest 47th Street in Miami since Aug. 1, 2019, Miami police said in a missing person alert. Miami Police Department

Miami police are looking for 21-year-old Lauren Kyle Smith whose family says he has been missing since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen at 1887 NW 47th St. in Miami.

Smith is autistic and has epilepsy. And when he went missing he was without his medication, his family told police. He is five-feet, nine-inches and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with gray sweat pants.

If you have any informationm call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

We need your assistance in locating 21 year old Lauren Kyle Smith. He has been missing since 10:30 p.m. on 8/1/2019 from the 1800 block of NW 47 ST Miami, FL. Lauren is autistic. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/blSU4o2aew — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 2, 2019