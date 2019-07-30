A noose was reportedly found at the Miami airport. Two TSA officers were put on leave

TSA checkpoint at Miami International Airport gets new 3-D explosives detection scanner at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. ALDIAZ

A noose was found at Miami International Airport and two Transportation Security Administration officers have been put on leave, according to reports

The “offensive display” was found in a TSA baggage screening area in the non-public side of the airport, according to a TSA statement.

The display was reported to be a noose, according to Miami Herald News partner CBS4.

TSA officers reported it to management and removed the display. An investigation was launched into who was responsible for it, TSA said.

Although the investigation is ongoing, two TSA officers have been put on administrative leave.

“TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” TSA said in the statement.