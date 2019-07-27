He was driving on the Palmetto with a gun in his hand. It didn’t end well.

As of this month, texting while driving in Florida can get you in trouble with the law.

But fidgeting with a gun while driving? That can earn you a trip to the hospital.

A 21-year-old man was driving along the Palmetto Expressway in Doral on Friday when he “mishandled” a firearm and shot himself in the leg, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Alex Gomez Avila had the gun in one hand and the steering wheel in another as he cruised down State Road 826 headed south in a 2017 Chevy pickup.

He was taken to the Kendall Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. FHP did not say if Avila was facing criminal charges or a traffic citation. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.