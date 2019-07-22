Miami-Dade County

A mother took her toddler from a home. Cops say it was a parental abduction.

Eryca Foskey left a North Miami-Dade home with her son, 1-year-old Julius Vann, last Wednesday. That wouldn’t be a problem except she did so against Department of Children and Families instructions, Miami-Dade police say, making it a parental abduction.

Cops are still looking for Foskey and Julius. She’s 5-foot-7, approximately 160 pounds, 29 years old and was driving a white 2008 Mercedes S550. She’s lived in Western New York, Suffolk County, New York, and Palm Beach County.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade special victims bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

