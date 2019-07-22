A mother took her toddler from a home. Cops say it was a parental abduction.

1-year-old Julius Vann Miami-Dade Police Department

Eryca Foskey left a North Miami-Dade home with her son, 1-year-old Julius Vann, last Wednesday. That wouldn’t be a problem except she did so against Department of Children and Families instructions, Miami-Dade police say, making it a parental abduction.

Cops are still looking for Foskey and Julius. She’s 5-foot-7, approximately 160 pounds, 29 years old and was driving a white 2008 Mercedes S550. She’s lived in Western New York, Suffolk County, New York, and Palm Beach County.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade special victims bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#MISSING: Julius Vann was last seen in the West Little River Area. The missing juvenile’s mother left the residence with the child against DCF instructions. He may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/7RY3tMlQSA — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 22, 2019