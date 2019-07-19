Miami-Dade County

Miami police are looking for the last of three suspects in a deadly home invasion

Miami police are searching for L’Darius Price, 19, who police say took part in a home invasion that killed one resident and sent another to the hospital.
Police say they are still on the hunt for a third suspect who tried to rob a Miami home with two other men, but instead killed one of the residents and injured another on Sunday.

At about 2:15 a.m., Miami officers were called to a home in the 1100 Northwest 61st Street regarding shots fired.

Once officers arrived they learned that three suspects committed a home invasion robbery. While they were in the home, shots were fired at Annie Gentles and a man.

Gentles, 70, died in the home and the man was sent to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Homicide detectives have arrested two of the three suspects. One is 21-year-old Ronald Farmer and the other is a minor.

Detectives are now searching for 19-year-old L’Darius Price.

Anyone with information can call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477, anonymously.

