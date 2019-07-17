Miami-Dade park swim instructor fondled 9-year-old girls, cops say

Daniel Diaz-Mejia Miami-Dade Corrections

A swim instructor at a South Miami-Dade community center popular with kids was arrested Wednesday for fondling two children under the age of 12.

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. He was jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and denied bond.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Helen Sands Swimming Pool inside South Dade Park at 16350 SW 280th St.

Police said the two victims were 9-year-old girls and that both told their mothers that Diaz-Mejia placed his hands inside their bathing suits during swim practice.

Diaz-Mejia was picked up by police in Doral Wednesday night and arrested. Police said that under questioning he admitted to the crimes.

Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation confirmed Wednesday that Diaz-Mejia had worked for the department about three years, but has since been fired. His most recent title was Pool Lake Lifeguard 3, the department said.

“We are not able to comment on this matter, as it is an active police investigation,” the department said in an email.