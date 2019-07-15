A machete-wielding man messed with the wrong guy, cops say. Here’s why.

File

A man was sitting on the sidewalk in Coconut Grove Monday afternoon when he was approached by a man with a machete.

The man, who was eating, somehow managed to get the machete from his alleged attacker and take a swing, according to police.

The result: The man who originally had the machete ended up with critical injuries. The man eating was treated on the scene and released.

Police say it is not clear if the men knew each other or why one pulled out a machete.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Grand Avenue and 37th Avenue.

No charges had yet been filed.