Can MDX make payroll if it’s abolished? Judge orders emergency hearing to find out.

MDX releases video to educate drivers to new driving patterns on 836 Expressway Miami-Dade Expressway Authority released a video and held community meetings to detail the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) traffic design coming to State Road 836, the Dolphin, in August. But motorists remain confused, skeptical. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade Expressway Authority released a video and held community meetings to detail the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) traffic design coming to State Road 836, the Dolphin, in August. But motorists remain confused, skeptical.

Concerned that Miami-Dade’s toll roads could run out of money next week after lawmakers abolished the expressway authority, a Tallahassee judge on Friday gave the state until Monday to show that road operations will not be disrupted or he will temporarily block the law.

“Let me make something clear to you: We are not going to have the tolls roads in Dade County not run properly,’’ said Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper during a hearing on a lawsuit brought by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority against the state.

Cooper scheduled an emergency hearing for Monday, July 15 at 11 a.m. to decide whether to temporarily block the law from taking effect as MDX sues the state to invalidate the law that abolishes the county’s toll road authority and replaces it with a new toll board controlled by the state.

“We’re in hurricane season,’’ Cooper said. “A hurricane can crop up real fast, and we don’t want a dysfunctional road system during hurricane season.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cooper responded to an argument raised by MDX’s Miami lawyer, Eugene Stearns, who said that when the legislature abolished the toll road, it did not properly provide for the transition of its budgetary and operational authority so the agency can’t make payroll on Wednesday unless the judge halts the law.

“They said they created a new [expressway authority] but the new one can’t exist and be functional for at least three months,’’ Stearns said. “So here we are in the middle of hurricane season. There is no one to write a check. There is no way to pay an employee. There is no one to keep roads safe. There is no one to deal with the issues of this case and manage the agency. No one was granted authority. No one.”

Clark N. Gates, attorney for the Department of Transportation, responded that “DOT has confirmed there is no gap in operations.”

He said maintenance inspections on State Road 836 and the other four expressways owned by the MDX are being handled without interruption and all MDX employees are now employees of the new expressway authority known as Greater Miami Expressway Agency or GMX.

But Cooper, who admitted he had never heard of MDX before the case and asked what the difference was between the mayor of Miami-Dade County and the mayor of Miami, wasn’t convinced.

The judge asked Carlos M. Zaldivar, the general counsel for MDX who was listening to the hearing by phone, if he had no money to pay the toll road’s bills since the agency was abolished.

“We have no authority to pay anything,’’ Zaldivar responded.

MDX argues that west Miami-Dade lawmakers close to Gov. Ron DeSantis executed a power grab to dissolve MDX and a replace it with the GMX, which would no longer be controlled by county Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who chaired the board until it was abolished.

County officials argue the law is a violation of the 60-year-old home rule authority established in the Florida Constitution. The state argues that MDX has no authority to sue.

In addition to lawyers for DeSantis and FDOT, lawyers for the Florida Transportation Commission and the Florida House, led by Miami’s Jose Oliva, lined up in the room in support of the law that took effect July 1.

“If you convince me that there’s going to be a seamless interchange between the two, regardless of the constitutionality of the statute, that’s one thing,’’ Cooper told them. “But if you can’t tell me that, the odds are high I’m going to enter a temporary restraining order on an emergency basis just to protect the citizens of the county.”

In May, MDX asked Cooper to enjoin the legislation before it was signed, but Cooper denied the request. At that time, he also asked the state what would happen to the transfer of operations, but on Friday he said he never received a satisfactory answer.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has already filled the three of the four GMX seats he controls, but the county commission, which opposed the legislation and supports the lawsuit, has not made the five appointments it has authority over. The law gives the county until the end of the month to name the appointees but, Stearns argues, by filing the posts it could be argued that the county would be waiving its legal arguments.

“The law abolishes something created by the board of county commissioners so the board is probably not likely to do something that is going to indicate it is waving its claim of unconstitutionality,’’ he said.





Zaldivar, who is now supposed to be the employee of the new expressway authority, GMX, appeared to underscore the power struggle when he told Cooper that absent a board there is no executive staff to make decisions.

“The board gives the authority to the executive director,’’ he said. “We don’t have a board. Therefore we have no policies no bylaws to go by.”

DeSantis’ has appointed Marili Cancio, a lawyer from Key Biscayne and a former Republican candidate for a state Senate seat; Rodolfo Pages, of Miami Beach, managing director of the Caoba Capital Partners private equity firm and charter-school executive; and Fatima Perez, a Miami resident who was once chief of staff to Philip Levine when he was mayor of Miami Beach and now regional manager for Koch Industries.

Stearns said that two of the governor’s appointees already violate the law which prohibits the appointment of anyone recently appointed to a county position and prohibits the appointment of a lobbyist.

Cooper admitted that “there appears to be political differences on this issue” but that won’t influence what he said appears to be the central question in the lawsuit: whether the Florida legislature violated the home rule provisions in the state constitution by abolishing an agency established by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

He schedule a hearing on the larger lawsuit for July 25 and 26.

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at meklas@miamiherald.com and @MaryEllenKlas