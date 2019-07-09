An explosion in an industrial area sends 1 person to a trauma center. No gas involved

Foto de archivo. Getty Images

An explosion on Tuesday morning explosion in an industrial building sent one person to Aventura Hospital’s trauma center, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

MDFR says an electric oven caused the 10:02 a.m. combustion at 525 NE 189th St., part of a 143,000-square foot building that’s bordered by Northeast Fifth and Sixth avenues and Northeast 189th and 190th streets.

There were no other injuries.

