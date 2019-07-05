More than 30 police cars swarm into a Miami neighborhood after officer confrontation

More than a dozen city of Miami police cars fill the street around 1710 NW Seventh St. on the morning of July 5, 2019. A police sergeant was involved in a confrontation between four fighting people in a car. dneal@miamiherald.com

A Miami neighborhood was jolted awake Friday morning by the sight and sound of at least 30 Miami police cars swarming in and filling the street near a strip mall and a residential community.

The cause of the commotion: a Miami police sergeant, who was driving in the area of 1710 NW Seventh St. before 7 a.m., saw four people getting into a car and fighting. The officer stopped the car and, as the confrontation inside continued, one of the men hit her with a fist, said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.





Residents saw at least one of the men with a bloodied nose as rescue crews attended to the wounded near a mall’s barber shop and an apartment building.

“She’s going to be fine,” Fallat said, adding that the four inside the car were arrested and the streets are now open.

Police have not released any of the names.