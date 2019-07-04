Miami-Dade County
Miami Springs cancels holiday parade after child is injured
A young girl was seriously injured on Thursday morning in Miami Springs, forcing the city to cancel its annual Fourth of July parade.
“An 11-year old child slipped and fell and was hit by a trailer,” said Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman.
The accident occurred at 11 a.m. near Curtiss Pkwy. and Pinecrest Ave. as the parade headed toward the golf course.
The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and her condition is unknown. Guzman said he could not comment further pending an investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
