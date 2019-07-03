Florida Turnpike shut down between Southwest 8th Street and the Dolphin Expressway

Florida Turnpike northbound north of Bird Road, Southwest 40th Street, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Florida Dept. of Transportation.

Emergency work on an overhead sign has the Florida Turnpike shut down in both directions between Southwest Eighth Street and State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway) as Wednesday morning’s rush hour starts.

Predictably, traffic is backed up for miles in each direction.

#NBC6Traffic: Emergency roadwork shuts down SR-821 Florida's Tpke Ext NB/SB between SW 8th St / Tamiami Trl and SR-836 Dolphin Expy. Stopped traffic from SW 120th St (MM 19). Alt: SW 107th Ave/ SW 127th Ave. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/PniQKsfsTh — Kristin Sanchez (@KristinNBC6) July 3, 2019

Alternate routes north are taking the Palmetto Expressway, the Don Shula to the Palmetto out of the south or surface streets.