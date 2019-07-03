Miami-Dade County
Florida Turnpike shut down between Southwest 8th Street and the Dolphin Expressway
Emergency work on an overhead sign has the Florida Turnpike shut down in both directions between Southwest Eighth Street and State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway) as Wednesday morning’s rush hour starts.
Predictably, traffic is backed up for miles in each direction.
Alternate routes north are taking the Palmetto Expressway, the Don Shula to the Palmetto out of the south or surface streets.
