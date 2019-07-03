Maritime agencies advise boaters to use ‘common sense’ during 4th of July celebration

Authorities advise boaters to practice safe habits for 4th of July weekend Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez talks about boating safety at Watson Island in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez talks about boating safety at Watson Island in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

Caution, courtesy and common sense.

Those were the points of emphasis at Wednesday’s briefing for boating safety ahead of Independence Day festivities. Hosted by the Miami Beach Coast Guard in partnership with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the informational session served as a reminder to always exercise sound judgment when out on the water — especially on one of the busiest holidays of the year.

“Common sense will get you very far,” said Bernardo Bernardo of Fire Rescue. “Unfortunately when you have alcohol mixed, people don’t think things through and the common sense goes out the window.”

This means absolutely no boating under the influence, always wearing a life vest and, of course, not using flare guns as low-budget fireworks.

“Flares are a tool,” said Lt. Brandon Earhart of the Coast Guard. “Do not use them as fireworks.”

In addition to the messages of common sense, the agencies warned boaters to exercise caution when returning to the marina after the fireworks. A combination of alcohol use and rushing to the marina caused a fatal crash at Dinner Key in 2014 that claimed four lives and injured several other people.

Rob Johnson of Fire Rescue emphasized using navigation lights, being aware of your surroundings and, most importantly, slowing down.

“There is no rush,” Johnson said. “you want to be able to wake up with your loved ones and enjoy July 5th.”