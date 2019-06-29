Miami-Dade County
One killed, another injured in Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, reports say
Police are on the search for those involved in a Northwest Miami-Dade shooting that killed one and injured another Saturday, reports said.
Around 12:30 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting call near Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, police said.
Police found two men with gunshot wounds, according to WSVN. Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one died from his injuries and the other is in an unknown condition.
A witness told Local 10 that they heard gunfire before a suspect ran from scene.
If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
