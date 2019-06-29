Mother, child struck by car at crosswalk in Miami

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mother and her child were hospitalized Saturday after a car struck them at a crosswalk in Miami.

Miami Police said the car was eastbound on Northwest 20th Street when the driver attempted to make a right turn on 27th Avenue as the mother and her child entered the crosswalk. The incident occurred just north of Little Havana, near the Allapattah neighborhood.

Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The driver remained at the scene. The names of those involved in the accident were not immediately released Saturday.