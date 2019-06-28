Little Havana activities center is a lifeline for domino-playing seniors

Luz Marina Fernandez, Edeberta Fernandez, Alejandrina Rodriguez and Georgina Gonzalez enjoy dominoes at the Hialeah branch of the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County. The group helps seniors stay social, and get health and nutrition checkups. There are 14 centers from Kendall to Miami Beach that provide free services. Photo by Luz Borges.

Ladies laughing together while playing dominoes at one of the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County is truly a gift.

Many seniors often limit their social activities as they age, and little by little the light of fun goes out.

“They often sit alone all day. They get anxiety and depression. They also forget to take their medicines and end up in the hospital. They forget to eat,” said Luz Borges, LHANC Director of Healthcare Services.

LHANC has been helping seniors stay healthy and social since 1972. The nonprofit group especially seeks those who are socially isolated and economically disadvantaged.

All activities and social services are provided free. And organizers want to get the word out that the centers are also places for health and nutrition checkups.

“We now have 14 senior centers from Kendall to Miami Beach where seniors can enjoy a nutritionally balanced warm lunch, enjoy educational arts and crafts, play games such as bingo and dominoes, celebrate all holidays and birthdays, and experience much more on a daily basis,” Borges said.

LHANC also has three Adult Day Care Centers, in Little Havana, Kendall and Hialeah. These are designed to reach the maximum number of seniors and give family caregivers necessary respite.

“Caregivers themselves often get sick because they’re trying to do it all. They have jobs, children. It’s difficult to care for everyone,” Borges said.

The adult daycare facilities help seniors who are affected by debilitating illnesses, suffer from dementia including Alzheimer’s, or are in need of a safe, secure environment during the day.

“Our centers are provided to aid the rapidly increasing elderly population of Miami-Dade County with important services in a loving and sensitive way,” Borges said.

LHANC works in collaboration with local municipalities and is funded through government grants, contracts, and private donations.

Transportation services are also available free. Check to see the boundaries covered. The senior centers are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Adult Day Care Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Contact Borges at 786-470-3080 or lborges@lhanc.org.

Learn more about a center in your neighborhood at http://www.lhanc.org.

STUDENTS ATTEND SOCCER JAMBOREE

More than 60 local middle school students enjoyed a beautiful morning in the spirit of competition at the Soccer for Success Jamboree hosted by After-School All-Stars South Florida.

The organization has been providing programs to students in 19 middle schools in Miami for almost 20 years.

This year’s event at Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus included a tournament as well as individual competitions “where players navigated multiple drills such as soccer training obstacle courses, and kicking that highlighted proficiency of tight ball control, speed, and accuracy,” said Julie Todaro, After-School All-Stars South Florida Development & Events Manager.

“We are thrilled to have this continued partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation where we can expose our students to the sport of soccer in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Rohan Thompson, project manager with After-School All-Stars South Florida. “Watching the level of improvement and teamwork shown by the kids was exceptional.”

School teams sent to participate included Coral Way K-8, M.A. Milam K-8, Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8, Rubin Dario Middle School, and West Miami Middle School.

The South Florida Chapter of After-School All Stars provides free after school programs to more than 2,000 middle school students in 20 Title 1 schools across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. To learn more, visit www.sfasas.org.

TIBOR HOLLO WINS LIFETIME AWARD

Congratulations to longtime South Florida community leader Tibor Hollo for his Lifetime Achievement Award, presented during the 25th Annual Claude Pepper Awards.

The esteemed honor, given by United HomeCare, recognizes “individuals who have demonstrated leadership and compassion for the elderly and disabled and inspired others through their actions.”

“United HomeCare’s mission of improving the lives of tens of thousands of elderly and disabled adults throughout our community is remarkable, and I am incredibly honored by this tremendous award,” Hollo said.

The award is named and presented in memory of Sen. Claude Pepper, who was a beloved public servant. Pepper championed numerous causes on behalf of the elderly.

Developer Hollo is well known for his many civic and philanthropic accomplishments for over 60 years.

He is an active participant in more than 40 civic, fraternal and religious organizations and has earned numerous awards. Some of his most prestigious accolades include recognitions by the U.S. Congress as an Outstanding Floridian in 1981 and 2005, as well as the City of Miami Visionary Award, and the New American Award presented by Catholic Charities Legal Services and the Archdiocese of Miami.

If you have news for this column, please send it to christinammayo@gmail.com.