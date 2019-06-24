Interstate 95 northbound shut down by crash at 103rd Street, fire rescue says

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Monday night crash has shut down Interstate 95’s northbound lanes at Northwest 103rd Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR’s call list says the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Monday and included at least one trauma alert patient. The agency Tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that three patients have been taken to a hospital and advised “find an alternative route.”

That might be the express lanes, which appear to be still open.

#MDFR is on scene of a Level 1 #MCI accident near NW 103 St. & I-95 NB. There are a total of 5 patients involved; 3 patients have been transported to the hospital. I-95 NB has been shutdown. Please drive carefully and find an alternative route. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) June 25, 2019