Interstate 95 northbound shut down by crash at 103rd Street, fire rescue says

A Monday night crash has shut down Interstate 95’s northbound lanes at Northwest 103rd Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR’s call list says the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Monday and included at least one trauma alert patient. The agency Tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that three patients have been taken to a hospital and advised “find an alternative route.”

That might be the express lanes, which appear to be still open.

