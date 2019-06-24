Miami-Dade County
Interstate 95 northbound shut down by crash at 103rd Street, fire rescue says
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Up Next
A Monday night crash has shut down Interstate 95’s northbound lanes at Northwest 103rd Street, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
MDFR’s call list says the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Monday and included at least one trauma alert patient. The agency Tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that three patients have been taken to a hospital and advised “find an alternative route.”
That might be the express lanes, which appear to be still open.
Comments