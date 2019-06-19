Miami-Dade County
Motorist slams into woman at Wynwood intersection, killing her, then drives off, cops say
Rose Marie Jackson was crossing a Wynwood intersection early Tuesday morning when she was fatally struck by a newer model, dark charcoal gray Infiniti QX60 SUV.
Making matters worse, police say: The driver never stopped to render aid to the 63-year-old.
On Wednesday, police released a picture of an SUV that is similar to the one involved in the crash.
Police say the woman was walking south on Northwest Second Avenue at the intersection with 21st Street when the accident happened.
The SUV likely has front end damage, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments