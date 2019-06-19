Man who wore Harry Potter-like glasses wanted in attempted sexual battery case

Florida sheriff’s office tries to identify man wanted in attempted sexual assault The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office on June 19, 2019, released new information about a June 9, 2019 burglary in West Boca Raton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office on June 19, 2019, released new information about a June 9, 2019 burglary in West Boca Raton.

More than a week after releasing a sketch of a man wanted in an attempted battery and burglary case, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said the crime was more serious than originally believed.

On Wednesday, police say the wanted man entered a home in West Boca Raton and attempted to sexually batter a 5-year-old and a 13-year-old before being spooked by an adult. Originally, the department said the man had attempted to batter two females before being spooked by a third.

The department re-shared the composite sketch of the man on social media Wednesday and asked for the community’s help in finding the man who was last seen in Harry Potter-like glasses.

“Residents please take a good look at this composite,” the department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. June 9 in the 9800 block of Arbor Oaks Lane. Police say the call came in as a burglary to the residence.





The man is being described in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and slender.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).