Man shot during Southwest Miami-Dade robbery, police say

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning during a robbery, police said.

At about 5 a.m., Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting at 268060 SW 127th Ave., police said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital, police said.

During the preliminary investigation, police found out that the victim was shot during a robbery. The suspect left the area before police came.

The condition of the victim and how many suspects were involved is unknown.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.