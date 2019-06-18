A Miami-Dade teen has missing for nearly a month. Have you seen her?

Melissa Artigas Miami-Dade police

It’s been nearly a month since 14-year-old Melissa Artigas walked out of her Northwest Miami-Dade home and didn’t come back.

On Tuesday, police shared a missing person flier for the teen in hopes of getting the community’s help in finding her.

Police did not say what may have led to the girl’s disappearance.

According to the flier, Melissa was last seen in the 6900 block of NW 179th Street. She was wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops.





#MISSING: Melissa Artigas, 14 years old, was last seen in the 6900 block of NW 179 Street. The missing juvenile left her residence on 5/25/19 and has not returned. She may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/WoyXdfuLng — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 18, 2019

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 97 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).