Miami bomb squad investigating suspicious box. Metromover ordered to shut down

Miami police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious package and have shut parts of Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast Third Avenue and Second to Fourth streets.

“It’s a suspicious box left at 201 Biscayne Blvd. It was there since 10:30 a.m..,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said.

The area is closed to both cars and pedestrians as the bomb squad checks out the package.



In addition, police asked Miami-Dade to temporarily halt the Metrover system until an all-clear is given, said Department of Transportation and Public Works spokeswoman Karla Damian.

Seek alternate routes, police say.

