Miami bomb squad investigating suspicious box. Metromover ordered to shut down

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious package and have shut parts of Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast Third Avenue and Second to Fourth streets.

“It’s a suspicious box left at 201 Biscayne Blvd. It was there since 10:30 a.m..,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said.

The area is closed to both cars and pedestrians as the bomb squad checks out the package.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ROAD CLOSURES: Due to a suspicious package that is being investigated, Biscayne Boulevard to S.E. 3 Avenue and S.E. 2 Street to S.E. 4 Streets have been closed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid the area or seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/2bud7k2QN9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 14, 2019

In addition, police asked Miami-Dade to temporarily halt the Metrover system until an all-clear is given, said Department of Transportation and Public Works spokeswoman Karla Damian.

ALERT: Metromover service temporarily stopped systemwide due to police activity. Updates to follow. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) June 14, 2019

Seek alternate routes, police say.