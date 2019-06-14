Miami-Dade County
Miami bomb squad investigating suspicious box. Metromover ordered to shut down
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miami police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious package and have shut parts of Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast Third Avenue and Second to Fourth streets.
“It’s a suspicious box left at 201 Biscayne Blvd. It was there since 10:30 a.m..,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said.
The area is closed to both cars and pedestrians as the bomb squad checks out the package.
In addition, police asked Miami-Dade to temporarily halt the Metrover system until an all-clear is given, said Department of Transportation and Public Works spokeswoman Karla Damian.
Seek alternate routes, police say.
