Miami-Dade police lieutenant faces new molestation charges since September arrest

Arraignment for Lt. Braulio Gonzalez Miami-Dade Police Lt. Braulio Gonzalez, who is awaiting trial on accusations he molested a child, was also accused and cleared by his own department of domestic-violence allegations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade Police Lt. Braulio Gonzalez, who is awaiting trial on accusations he molested a child, was also accused and cleared by his own department of domestic-violence allegations.

More than six months after Miami-Dade police arrested one of its lieutenants on charges of molesting a young girl, he faces new charges.

On Wednesday, Braulio Gonzalez was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of twelve, Miami-Dade police said.

News partner CBS4 reported that the new charges involve a second victim, although Miami-Dade police wouldn’t confirm it.

Gonzalez was first arrested and charged in September with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and armed kidnapping.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to police records, the girl he molested told a psychologist that Gonzalez fondled her several times when she was between 8 and 10 years old.

She also told a Department of Children & Families interviewer that the first time Gonzalez fondled her, he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill a relative.

The molestation continued for two years, according to authorities.

Gonzalez was a Miami-Dade police officer since 1999 and before his arrest he was assigned to the Special Response Team, which handles hostage situations, warrants and dangerous fugitive searches.

He still awaiting trial in the first case.