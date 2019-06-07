Miami-Dade County

Good Samaritan tips county to more than 100 dogs and cats living in ‘deplorable condition’

Miami-Dade Animal Services found these animals — 99 dogs and five cats — inside a home in South Miami-Dade after a tipster alerted them. The animals are now being cared for in a Doral adoption and protection center.
Miami-Dade Animal Services found these animals — 99 dogs and five cats — inside a home in South Miami-Dade after a tipster alerted them. The animals are now being cared for in a Doral adoption and protection center. Miami-Dade County Animal Services

A call to 311 tipped Miami-Dade Animal Services to a disturbing situation at a South Miami-Dade home.

County officials found more than 100 animals inside. The animals — 99 dogs and five cats — were living in a home Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 MIami described as being in “deplorable condition.”

The dogs and cats are in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services, where veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral are examining and treating them.



These pets, once they are ready, can be adopted. Visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.

The county has not identified the owner of the house.



Miami-Dade held a grand opening for its new Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral on Mon., June 13, 2016.

By



Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  