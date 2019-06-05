Miami-Dade County
Pedestrian rushed to trauma center after being struck by county bus, authorities say
A pedestrian was taken to Ryder Trauma Center Wednesday night after being struck by a county bus.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Northwest 14th Avenue and 62nd Street in Liberty City.
Miami-Dade police, the agency leading the investigation because the accident involved a county bus, did not elaborate on the man’s injuries.
Miami Fire Rescue said one man was transported to the trauma center.
No other information was immediately available.
