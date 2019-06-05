Robber demands an 89-year-old man’s watch — but he didn’t expect him to have a knife

89-year-old man scares off robber by brandishing pocket knife Miami police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob an 89-year-old man as he was cleaning a parking lot of 1220 SW 3rd Street on May 30, 2019. The man was able to scare off the suspect with a pocket knife. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob an 89-year-old man as he was cleaning a parking lot of 1220 SW 3rd Street on May 30, 2019. The man was able to scare off the suspect with a pocket knife.

Miami police are searching for a man who tried to rob an 89-year-old man.

At about 5:50 a.m. last Thursday, the man was taking out the trash in the underneath parking lot of his job at 1220 SW Third St., according to Miami PD.





Surveillance video shows that the victim unlocked a rear gate and went into a closet in the parking lot. While inside, the robber is seen running in through the open gate and approaching the closet.

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the robbery suspect seen on the video below. The robbery occurred in the morning of May 30 at S.W. 12 Avenue and 3 Street. If you recognize the suspect, please contact our Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/KAA7uFKqx2 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 5, 2019

When the man came outside, the robber demanded his watch, but the victim reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife to scare the man off. While trying to get away from the victim, the robber threw garbage bags and a bin at the victim.

The robber ran away and the victim locked the gate, the video showed. He then returned and intimidated the victim by pretending to have a weapon in a bag that he had covering his right hand.

The investigation is still ongoing. The robber was about six feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray cap, white T-shirt, gray cargo shorts, and orange and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com.