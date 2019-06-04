Former Miami city manager and FDOT district secretary Johnny Martinez dies at 67

dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Former Miami City Manager Johnny Martinez, a longtime public servant and City Hall’s top administrator as the city emerged from dire financial straits in the early 2010s, died Sunday. He was 67.

Martinez is credited as a capable manager who helped improve the city’s financial picture, taking over at a time the municipal government faced a $61 million shortfall and an exodus of top administrators. His tenure under former mayor Tomás Regalado was brief — after about two-and-a-half years, he stepped down in February 2014 after dealing with complications from a stroke he suffered the previous year.





“He was a problem solver,” said City Attorney Victoria Mendez, “and he was a good listener.”

Before his time in City Hall, he spent 22 years with the Florida Department of Transportation., where he rose to district secretary. He spent two years overseeing capital improvement for Miami-Dade County before joining the city.

“Johnny was one of the most decent and honorable people that I ever worked with,” said Mayor Francis Suarez. “He was a pure soul.”

A New York native, Martinez spent most of his life in Miami. He graduated from Miami High and studied civil engineering at the University of Miami. In his personal life, he was well known for his for his love of cooking and passion for gardening.

Martinez is survived by his wife Ana Maria, his children John and Stella, grandson Caleb, his brother Andy and his nephews Andy Jr., Marky and Andrew. Family and friends will gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Orsdel Chapel in Kendall, 11220 N. Kendall Drive, to share memories and celebrate his life.