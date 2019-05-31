Miami-Dade courts employee took money to falsify documents, police say

An undercover Miami-Dade police operation found that Donald Mathis, a county Clerk of the Courts employee, had accepted money to give someone fake documents. Miami-Dade Police Department

A Miami-Dade County courts employee accepted money to give someone fake documents, an undercover police operation has found.

The two-month investigation said that Donald Mathis, 48, solicited and accepted $1,400 to provide “a confidential source” with fake official documents showing that court costs had been satisfied in order to get a valid driver’s license.





Police say Mathis confessed to the scheme.

Mathis is charged with official misconduct by a public servant, falsifying public records and conspiracy. He is being held at Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

The Clerk of the Courts office did not immediately responded for comment.