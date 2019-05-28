Beckham team strikes deal to relocate First Tee from Melreese to make way for stadium

The Melreese Country Club, a golf course run by a private company on a city park, sits on the site where David Beckham and partners want to build a soccer stadium as part of a $1 billion park, hotel and commercial complex. Miami Herald File

David Beckham’s effort to build a stadium for Miami’s upcoming Major League Soccer team attracted its most organized opposition from a group of adults and kids wearing orange shirts, the color of the nonprofit youth golf program known as The First Tee.

Based at Miami’s city-owned Melreese golf course, The First Tee was always going change or be moved off Melreese if the city allowed Beckham and his local partner, Jorge Mas, to develop a sprawling commercial and soccer stadium complex on the course.

Now, the operators of The First Tee have reached an agreement with Mas to move The First Tee to a new location, possibly Miami Lakes. Mas has agreed to pay for the relocation of the program. Mas and Charles DeLucca III, owner of the company who operates Melreese under a city contract, signed the new agreement Friday.

The details of the First Tee deal are expected to be announced at a press conference Tuesday morning at Melreese. It is unclear where the program will move, though sources familiar with conversations say it could be Shula’s Golf Club in Miami Lakes.

The future of the First Tee had remained unclear as voters approved the framework of a deal that would allow Mas, managing owner of Miami’s planned Major League Soccer team, to develop Miami Freedom Park, a $1 billion office park, hotel, mall and 25,000-seat stadium on Melreese.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez advocated for Mas and Inter Miami to come up with a plan for First Tee. The new agreement was signed Friday in Suarez’s office.

Tuesday morning, Suarez told the Miami Herald he considered a plan to accommodate the First Tee a condition of his support for the Miami Freedom Park plan.

“It was always necessary to me that they were taken care of,” he said.

The agreement comes at a time when the city is preparing to begin lease negotiations for Miami Freedom Park in earnest. On Thursday, commissioners directed City Attorney Victoria Mendez to select one of three law firms to assist the city in negotiating the specifics of a 99-year lease that would allow Mas to develop Miami Freedom Park.





Meanwhile, Mas and his partners have told Miami-Dade County officials that the team plans to close on its $9 million purchase of three acres of Miami-Dade land in Overtown, the previous site considered for an Inter Miami stadium. In Fort Lauderdale, site work has already begun on a practice facility and exhibition stadium at Lockhart Stadium.