Hundreds baptized in water on Marlins Park field

More than 200 people were baptized Saturday at Marlins Park.

The water baptisms were part of a three-day “Love Never Fails” International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.





“Making a personal dedication to God and symbolizing that through water baptism is the most important step in a Christian’s life,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This is one of the highlights of the convention for all those who will attend.”





Jehovah’s Witnesses practice full-body immersion when baptizing. The event began with a discourse at 11:45 AM followed by the mass baptism, which happened in two large pools on the field.

The free and public convention began Friday and runs through Sunday.