Where is Eddy Lopez? He’s bipolar and has been missing for more than a week?
A 40-year-old man suffering from bipolar disorder has been missing for more than a week, police say.
On May 13, Eddy Lopez went missing from the 1700 block of Southwest 19th Street, according to a Miami police missing person flier. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and boots.
Miami police asked for help finding Lopez in a tweet Wednesday morning.
If you have any information, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at 305-603-6300.
This is a developing story and more information will added when available.
