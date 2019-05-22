Where is Eddy Lopez? He’s bipolar and has been missing for more than a week?

Miami Police Department

A 40-year-old man suffering from bipolar disorder has been missing for more than a week, police say.

On May 13, Eddy Lopez went missing from the 1700 block of Southwest 19th Street, according to a Miami police missing person flier. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Miami police asked for help finding Lopez in a tweet Wednesday morning.

We need your help in locating 40 year-old Eddy López who went missing on 5/13/19, from 1721 SW 19 St. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and boots. pic.twitter.com/AwY1mL1BTo — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 22, 2019

If you have any information, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at 305-603-6300.

This is a developing story and more information will added when available.