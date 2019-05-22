Miami-Dade County

Where is Eddy Lopez? He’s bipolar and has been missing for more than a week?

Miami Police Department

A 40-year-old man suffering from bipolar disorder has been missing for more than a week, police say.

On May 13, Eddy Lopez went missing from the 1700 block of Southwest 19th Street, according to a Miami police missing person flier. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Miami police asked for help finding Lopez in a tweet Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at 305-603-6300.



This is a developing story and more information will added when available.

