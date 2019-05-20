Miami-Dade County

Woman stabbed several times outside Miami church, police say

A woman was stabbed several times early Monday outside a church near downtown Miami, police said.

Officers responded to Northwest Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman with multiple stab wounds, according to Miami police.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, police say.

The attacker is still at large, police said.

“The motive remains under investigation. The relationship between the victim and the offender is unknown at this time,” said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

The stabbing happened outside Trinity CME Church in the Overtown area.

