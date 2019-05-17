Police-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition early Friday morning

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Officers responded to a police-involved shooting early Friday morning that involved an off-duty city of Miami police officer.





The shooting, around 2 a.m., happened after the officer dropped off a woman at a house on the 12700 block. As the woman approached the door, she got into some kind of verbal altercation with a man, Miami-Dade police Det. Argemis Colome told Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

“That male then approached the officer’s vehicle and has another verbal altercation with the officer, and at that point that’s when shots were fired,” he said.

The officer and his passenger drove off and notified Miami-Dade police of the shooting, Colome said.

Relatives told WPLG Local 10 News that the injured man is Antwan Brown. He is at Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition, officers said.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.