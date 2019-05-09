Thousands fill Marlins Park to cheer Israeli Independence Day

South Florida community celebrates Israel’s Independence day at Miami Marlins Park. South Florida community leaders and elected officials joined over 4,000 thousand children from local jewish schools to celebrate Israel's independence day at Marlins Park in Little Havana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Florida community leaders and elected officials joined over 4,000 thousand children from local jewish schools to celebrate Israel's independence day at Marlins Park in Little Havana.

With the flick of a card, thousands of children and staff members from 17 South Florida schools showed their support for Israel.

Together, the cards displayed the Israeli flag, the number 71 to mark the anniversary of the Jewish state and “I [heart symbol] Israel.”

It was all part of a massive celebration Thursday held at Marlins Park to mark Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day.

The celebration commemorated the Jewish state’s 71st anniversary with a parade, songs and speeches.

“It was the best independence day celebration I have been to outside of Israel,” said Lior Haiat, Israel’s consul general in Miami. “It is so much fun to be with the children and see their excitement.”

Tila Falic-Levi, the event organizer, said it was a way for South Florida to come together and show unity — especially “at a time when there is so much hatred and so much anti-Semtism.”

A recent study by the Anti-Defamation League showed that anti-Semitic attacks in Florida have declined in the past year, but the number of violent attacks across the United States doubled.

“Today showed there is power in numbers,” Falic-Levi said. “You could feel the energy and the love.”

The Marlins Park celebration was one of two major events for the consul general held Thursday in the county marking Yom Ha’atzmaut.

At night, more than 500 local, state and federal community leaders attended a reception at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus.

Haiat said “Miami is probably the most pro-Israel place on earth outside of Israel.”

“Jews and non-Jews that support Israel celebrate the creation of Israel and the miracle of the creation is a message of hope to the entire world,” Haiat said.