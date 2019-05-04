Photo gallery: MDC graduation | Saturday, May 4, 2019

Miami Dade College student Ruth Castillo, of Colombia a 58-year-old woman graduating as social worker reacts as she gets a special recognition during the 2019 MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, the last one for President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón who is retiring after 25 years as president at the UM Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, Miami Dade College President, who is retiring after 25 years as president speaks during the MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, at the Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón (left), Miami Dade College President and Dr. Joaquin G. Martinez, president of Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses, lead the Stage Party Procession during the MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, the last one for Dr. Padron, who is retiring after 25 years as president at the Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
Miami Dade College students during the 2019 MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, the last one for President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón who is retiring after 25 years as president at the UM Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
Miami Dade College student Ruth Castillo,of Colombia a 58-year-old woman gets a special recognition as she graduate as social worker during the 2019 MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, the last one for President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón who is retiring after 25 years as president at the UM Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
Ruth Castillo (center), of Colombia a 58-year-old woman graduating as social worker was among a group of Miami Dade College students graduating during the 2019 MDC’s Hialeah and Wolfson Campuses Commencement Ceremony, the last one for President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón who is retiring after 25 years as president at the UM Wastco Center in Coral Gables, on Saturday May 04, 2019.
