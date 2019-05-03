31 ‘dirty’ and ‘skinny’ dogs recover after owner was jailed. Some up for adoption soon

A puppy, which was one of more than 30 rescued from a Northwest Miami-Dade home April 30, 2019, was examined by Alejandra Duran, a veterinarian with Miami-Dade Animal Services. Miami-Dade Animal Services

When the 31 dogs and puppies arrived at Miami-Dade County Animal Services earlier this week, they were “skinny, dirty and covered with feces,” a spokesman for the department said.

But late Thursday, Erik Hofmeyer said some of the dogs could be up for adoption by Friday.

“They needed a lot of TLC,” Hofmeyer said.

On Tuesday, Derrik Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty, one count of animal cruelty with intent to injure and animal confinement without food, water or exercise. The dogs were kept at the home at 1776 NW 78th St.

Derrick Williams Miami-Dade corrections

Williams remained in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday.

On Tuesday, an anonymous call came into 311 to report concerns about the dogs. Officers and animal services agents responded to a female terrier mix “that seemed malnourished and underweight” and another terrier that was in a similar condition, according to a police report.

Officers then found “several other dogs being housed in unsanitary conditions.”

“These animals had no access to water or food, and were locked in cages with no freedom of movement,” an officer wrote in the arrest report. This unit also discovered a deceased puppy wrapped within several blankets with flies surrounding it.”

In the backyard, officers and agents found more dogs without food and water and some dogs in cages filled with feces and urine, according to the report.

In all, there were 19 dogs and 12 puppies that were removed.

Pictured is one of more than 30 dogs and puppies rescued from a Northwest Miami-Dade home April 30, 2019. Some of the dogs will soon be up for adoption through the Miami-Dade Animal Services. Miami-Dade Animal Services

While Williams went to jail, the dogs were taken to get help.

Hofmeyer said that “some of the dogs were in better shape than others.”

Most of the dogs are terrier mixes and are about 50 to 80 pounds. They have been cleaned, groomed and medically treated.

“We are hoping they will be adopted,” he said.