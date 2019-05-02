These South Florida projects are in the state budget, but what will DeSantis veto?

What is the Underline park and what will it look like? Miami’s 10-mile Underline trail and park is starting construction. This is what the park, which will extend from downtown Miami to Dadeland under the Metrorail’s elevated tracks, will look like. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami’s 10-mile Underline trail and park is starting construction. This is what the park, which will extend from downtown Miami to Dadeland under the Metrorail’s elevated tracks, will look like.

When Florida lawmakers officially received the copy of the state budget Wednesday afternoon, it outlined vast swaths of $91.1 billion the state is expected to spend on education and health care to the environment and dozens of other state agencies.

But the budget, as it is every year, is also studded with scores of local requests from lawmakers for projects back home. Among them are the sewers, roads, senior centers and museums that gird local governments’ wish lists regularly. They reach into hundreds of millions of dollars that now await not just lawmakers’ votes to pass the bill but also what will be the first run of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen.

On the line in South Florida are scores of projects, like more than $8 million for the SEED School of Miami, which does not charge for its low-income students to attend to $850,000 set aside for a new senior center building in Miami Springs.

Much of it is infrastructure and construction: The Underline, the 10-mile outdoor linear park that is planned to extend from downtown Miami to Dadeland under the tracks of the Metrorail, got $1.5 million in this year’s budget though it had requested $7.5 million. New ADA-accessible walkways, greenways and facilities for a business park in Miami Lakes, home to Speaker José Oliva, got $853,000.

There are also millions of dollars in water and drainage projects, from $1.5 million for stormwater and tidal flooding projects in Miami to $30,000 to protect against canal erosion in Miami Gardens and $300,000 for a well in Homestead to offset water needs.

Local social services make an appearance in the appropriations, including $250,000 for a senior meals program in Hialeah, and more than $400,000 for a Sweetwater senior center. Despite some initial budget negotiations that threatened to cut its funding, the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County got $334,770.

Even promotional efforts for the Miami International Agriculture, Horse and Cattle Show get $98,850 in this year’s budget, though requests to help fund those efforts have been vetoed by the governor twice for the past two years.

These projects are also only some of the several hundred projects that lawmakers proposed, many of which never made it into the budget at all. Legislative leaders who must eventually come to agreement on the document have broad sway over what is included.

Even if projects are in the budget now does not guarantee they’ll be funded.

Squeezed by ongoing school safety and mental health costs tied to last year’s Parkland legislation, as well as disaster recovery related to Hurricane Michael’s Category 5 pummeling of the Panhandle, lawmakers have been warning for months the state’s largess may not go as far next year.

Tens of millions for local projects in northern Florida received particular attention in this year’s budget, including more than $8 million alone for Bay County, which was hit with the brunt of the storm.

Last year, it was projects in the Florida Keys, which were battered by Hurricane Irma, that received millions in recovery funds. Tens of millions in federal fisheries disaster recovery money is still earmarked in the budget for such coastal facilities across the state.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget on Saturday, to satisfy a 72-hour “cooling period” that must be observed after the budget is officially published.

Assuming that happens as now scheduled, the budget will then go to DeSantis, who has the power to veto individual line items if he desires.

DeSantis’ predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, notably used his power to line-item veto more spending than any other governor in the state’s history. This year’s budget will be the first test of how much DeSantis might lean on his own power to check the Legislature’s spending.

