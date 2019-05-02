These South Florida projects are in the state budget, but what will DeSantis veto?

Miami-Dade County
When Florida lawmakers officially received the copy of the state budget Wednesday afternoon, it outlined vast swaths of $91.1 billion the state is expected to spend on education and health care to the environment and dozens of other state agencies.
But the budget, as it is every year, is also studded with scores of local requests from lawmakers for projects back home. Among them are the sewers, roads, senior centers and museums that gird local governments’ wish lists regularly. They reach into hundreds of millions of dollars that now await not just lawmakers’ votes to pass the bill but also what will be the first run of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen.
On the line in South Florida are scores of projects, like more than $8 million for the SEED School of Miami, which does not charge for its low-income students to attend to $850,000 set aside for a new senior center building in Miami Springs.
Much of it is infrastructure and construction: The Underline, the 10-mile outdoor linear park that is planned to extend from downtown Miami to Dadeland under the tracks of the Metrorail, got $1.5 million in this year’s budget though it had requested $7.5 million. New ADA-accessible walkways, greenways and facilities for a business park in Miami Lakes, home to Speaker José Oliva, got $853,000.
There are also millions of dollars in water and drainage projects, from $1.5 million for stormwater and tidal flooding projects in Miami to $30,000 to protect against canal erosion in Miami Gardens and $300,000 for a well in Homestead to offset water needs.
Local social services make an appearance in the appropriations, including $250,000 for a senior meals program in Hialeah, and more than $400,000 for a Sweetwater senior center. Despite some initial budget negotiations that threatened to cut its funding, the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County got $334,770.
Even promotional efforts for the Miami International Agriculture, Horse and Cattle Show get $98,850 in this year’s budget, though requests to help fund those efforts have been vetoed by the governor twice for the past two years.
These projects are also only some of the several hundred projects that lawmakers proposed, many of which never made it into the budget at all. Legislative leaders who must eventually come to agreement on the document have broad sway over what is included.
Even if projects are in the budget now does not guarantee they’ll be funded.
Squeezed by ongoing school safety and mental health costs tied to last year’s Parkland legislation, as well as disaster recovery related to Hurricane Michael’s Category 5 pummeling of the Panhandle, lawmakers have been warning for months the state’s largess may not go as far next year.
Tens of millions for local projects in northern Florida received particular attention in this year’s budget, including more than $8 million alone for Bay County, which was hit with the brunt of the storm.
Last year, it was projects in the Florida Keys, which were battered by Hurricane Irma, that received millions in recovery funds. Tens of millions in federal fisheries disaster recovery money is still earmarked in the budget for such coastal facilities across the state.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget on Saturday, to satisfy a 72-hour “cooling period” that must be observed after the budget is officially published.
Assuming that happens as now scheduled, the budget will then go to DeSantis, who has the power to veto individual line items if he desires.
DeSantis’ predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, notably used his power to line-item veto more spending than any other governor in the state’s history. This year’s budget will be the first test of how much DeSantis might lean on his own power to check the Legislature’s spending.
More South Florida projects
- SEED School of Miami, $8,760,331
- Underline Multi-Use Trail/Mobility Corridor, $1,500,000
- Miami Biscayne Bay Tidal Valves and Stormwater Improvements, $1,500,000
- Miami-Dade Adults with Disabilities Program, $1,125,200
Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Stock Island Reverse Osmosis Facility, $1,000,000
Aircraft Service Center - Opa-locka Airport, $1,000,000
Mount Sinai Medical Center Road Improvements, $1,000,000
West Miami Potable Water System, $985,210
Miami Lakes Business Park SE Resilient Transportation Infrastructure Project, $853,000
City of Miami Springs Senior Center - New Building, $850,000
Broward County Public Schools Adults with Disabilities, $800,000
Monroe County Mobile Vessel Pumpout Program, $750,000
Miami-Dade County Operation Blue and Brown, $500,000
Sunny Isles Beach Pedestrian Park Bridge, $425,000
City of Sweetwater Elderly Activities Center (Mildred & Claude Pepper Senior Center): $418,242
Miami Shores Village-Wide Traffic Calming, $410,500
Virginia Gardens - 38th Street Stormwater/ADA Improvement, $380,000
Virginia Gardens - 64th Avenue Stormwater/ADA Improvement, $380,000
Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County, $334,770
Homestead - Well Number 7, $300,000
Bal Harbour Village Stormwater System Improvements, $300,000
Downtown Miami Pedestrian Bridge - Phase 1, $300,000
City of Hialeah Gardens - Elder Meals Program, $292,000
City of Opa-locka Crime Prevention Technologies, $255,200
Aventura Curbing of Swale Flooding Country Club Drive, $252,106
City of Hialeah Elder Meals Program, $250,000
Bay Harbor Islands Sewer Lateral Lining Project, $250,000
North Bay Village - Sidewalk and ADA Improvements, $229,950
North Bay Village Stormwater Pump Station, $200,000
Doral Stormwater Improvements NW 114th Ave./50th St., $200,000
North Miami Beach Snake Creek Canal Park, $200,000
Cutler Bay - Drainage Improvement Cutler Ridge Section 3, $200,000
Miami Beach Senior Center - Jewish Community Services of South Florida, Inc., $158,367
North Miami Arch Creek North/South Drainage Improvements Basin D, $150,000
Coconut Creek Wastewater Conveyance System Improvements, $150,000
Surfside Biscaya Island Water Main Crossing Relocation, $124,000
Coral Gables Stormwater System Improvements, $100,000
Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, $100,000
Miami International Agriculture, Horse and Cattle Show, $98,850
North Miami Beach Police Athletic League STEM/Robotics Leadership Academy, $75,000
City of West Miami Community Center, $69,071
- Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, $66,501
- WPBT-TV, Miami - Repair Disintegrating HVAC Condensing Units, $51,000
North Miami Foundation for Senior Citizen Services, Inc., $50,000
Miami Gardens NW 203rd Street Outfall Retro-fit Project, $50,000
- WMNF-FM, Miami - Replace Security System and Lighting, $43,814
Miami Gardens Canal Erosion Protection Project, $30,000
- WDNA-FM, Miami - Repair Damaged Exciter on Transmitter, $5,400
